Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy.

The ads tell visitors to fill out an “Official 2020 Congressional District Census." Trump census ad, via Facebook Facebook originally declined to remove the ads, but have now done so after being pushed by civil rights advocates.

Spokesman Andy Stone, via statement House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook over not taking action earlier.

Nancy Pelosi, via press conference