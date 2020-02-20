Global  

Man Waves Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally A man was kicked out of a Bernie Sanders' rally in Arizona after he waved a Nazi flag from a balcony.

The man was booed by the rest of the crowd and was promptly removed from the venue by security.

The appearance of a Nazi flag was widely denounced on social media, sparking outcry and prompting calls for heightened security.

Sanders addressed the incident to reporters on Friday.

Bernie Sanders, via CNN Bernie Sanders, via CNN Sanders has opened up about his Jewish heritage saying that it has impacted him and his worldview.

The incident comes on the heels of an episode where vegan protestors rushed the stage during Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech.
