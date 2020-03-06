Global  

President in Tennessee

President in TennesseePresident Trump toured tornado damage in Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Trump visiting Tennessee after deadly tornadoes

President Trump on Friday will visit parts of Tennessee that were hit by tornadoes earlier this week,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Pictures: People sift through tornado-damaged homes in Tennessee

People sift through debris following a tornado in Tennessee ahead of a visit Friday by President...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com



President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee [Video]President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee

President Donald Trump paid a visit to the communities that suffered from the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

Trump in Tennessee says tornado damage 'real devastation' [Video]Trump in Tennessee says tornado damage 'real devastation'

President Donald Trump with local Tennessee officials on Friday toured the devastation in the state after it was hit by fierce tornadoes on Tuesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

