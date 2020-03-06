Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Romney will vote to approve subpoena in Senate committee's Hunter Biden probe Mitt Romney will not block the effort to subpoena records related to Vice President Joe Biden and his...

FOXNews.com - Published 5 hours ago



Romney could block Republican subpoena try aimed at the Bidens Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who faced the scorn of President Trump and fellow Republicans over his vote...

FOXNews.com - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 🇺🇸Ed🇺🇸 RT @VANurse1212: #DJTTrain 🔺🔻 For the love of God, will this guy just declare himself a DemocRat already! 💠 Hop on and SUPPORT @realDonald… 39 seconds ago Magic367 RT @small1ldy1: Well that didn't last long. Very Collin-esque of him; wrings hands, becomes concerned, but sides w/Trump in the end. Romne… 1 minute ago Officious Bystander Shame, ⁦@MittRomney⁩. If you support this politically driven project, you should also call for investigations into… https://t.co/Z4QMrCIPzx 6 minutes ago Dick Bessels - I See People. RT @Reuters: Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Hunter Biden, his office said https:… 16 minutes ago anne marie RT @Reuters: Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden https://t.co/dIrMHTu2gB https://t.co/xNSQtVk2ue 22 minutes ago