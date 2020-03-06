Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

Global  

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden&apos;s businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.
Report: Romney To Support Subpoena Seeking Records About Hunter Biden, Burisma [Video]Report: Romney To Support Subpoena Seeking Records About Hunter Biden, Burisma

Senate Mitt Romney will reportedly support a controversial subpoena.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Mitt Romney Rebukes Republicans [Video]Mitt Romney Rebukes Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) criticized his fellow Republicans after they announced a probe into Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:36Published

