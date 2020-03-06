Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:04s - Published

The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later

Former ‘Back to the Future’ castmates Christopher Lloyd and Michael J.

Fox recently shared a touching reunion during a night of card playing.

“Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,” Lloyd wrote, referencing the speed required for his infamous DeLorean to travel through time.

Fox also shared his own post featuring the two actors, captioning it “All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night".

The “poker night” was actually a part of an annual fundraiser benefiting the Michael J.

Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox, 58, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, just a year after starring as the iconic Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future Part III’.

Since then, the actor has become an activist and major advocate for those suffering from the condition.

The pair’s reunion drew plenty of excitement from fans, who shared their responses online.

One wrote “best picture ever,” while another asked “when is the next movie coming”.

Someone even praised them for maintaining their friendship, saying “All these years later and you two still hang out that’s real man”