Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Wellesley Schools Dismissed Early After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

2 Wellesley Schools Dismissed Early After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
2 Wellesley Schools Dismissed Early After Parent Tests Positive For CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke with students who were concerned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Wellesley Schools Dismissed Early After Parent Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]2 Wellesley Schools Dismissed Early After Parent Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A parent in Wellesley is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:49Published

Wellesley Schools Dismiss Early After Parent Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Wellesley Schools Dismiss Early After Parent Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A parent of students at Upham Elementary and Wellesley Middle School has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The schools are being closed for cleaning.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.