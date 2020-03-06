Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today.

This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat.

Companies like Apple, Facebook, Intel, HBO and Netflix had already announced they wouldn't attend.

They were pulling their employees from the 10-day conference, reports Politico.

About 300,000 people from around the globe attend SXSW in Austin every year.

Organizers say that it injects more than $350 million to the local economy.