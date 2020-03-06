Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today.

This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat.

Companies like Apple, Facebook, Intel, HBO and Netflix had already announced they wouldn't attend.

They were pulling their employees from the 10-day conference, reports Politico.

About 300,000 people from around the globe attend SXSW in Austin every year.

Organizers say that it injects more than $350 million to the local economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


South by Southwest festival cancelled due to COVID-19 fears

Austin city officials have cancelled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.
CTV News - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

melody4913

AutumnLuna RT @LAmag: The mayor of Austin during a press conference: “I’ve gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city and, associated with t… 3 minutes ago

RobertR59073254

Robert Rogers RT @AFP: #UPDATE Austin mayor Steve Adler told a news conference he had declared a local disaster in response to the coronavirus, and had "… 4 minutes ago

News247WorldPre

News247WorldPress #BREAKING: City of Austin cancels South By Southwest festival and issues a local disaster declaration amid coronavi… https://t.co/3xxQgplsJd 5 minutes ago

tvbossy

Robin Whitmeyer RT @FOX4: #BREAKING: City of Austin cancels South By Southwest festival and issues a local disaster declaration amid coronavirus fears #sxs… 6 minutes ago

AustinNewsdaily

Austin Newsdaily Austin cancels South by Southwest festival amid coronavirus threat - POLITICO https://t.co/oJmjrmoC3E 7 minutes ago

zIjASz7JtLMxdQP

uscfdot_com https://t.co/5hWsS3gjeK Austin cancels South by Southwest festival amid coronavirus threat https://t.co/mEhPAQbKoR 8 minutes ago

Spur_Photog

Nancy Austin cancels South by Southwest. But rodeos are good to go because cowboys don't carry the Corona they drink it.… https://t.co/CeVgWjhjLr 9 minutes ago

Mai_AbdelKader

Mai Ibrahim RT @ABC11_WTVD: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/DcVZx04FDA 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday. The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns

"The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place," SXSW said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.