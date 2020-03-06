Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Chambers > 'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:49s - Published < > Embed
'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' reveals Justin Chambers' character Alex's shocking fate, 'A Beauty and the Beast' prequel series is in the works at Disney+ and the amount of money MGM could lose after pushing back 'No Time To Die' over coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soffmf

sofiaa RT @enews: "Jo I hope you find so much better than me. Thank you. I'm sorry...Goodbye." 💔 #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/LS7qgzbF8G https://t.c… 7 seconds ago

natty24892

N.lia RT @GreysABC: After 16 seasons, we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. See how his story ends next Thursday on Grey's Anatomy. #GreysAnat… 3 minutes ago

har_m_on_y

Em 🤗 MET LOUIS RT @harolldismyhxme: #GreysAnatomy Alex Karev was one of my favorite characters I’ll miss him too much 💔 Grey’s Anatomy won’t be the same… 3 minutes ago

B101providence

B101 Alex Karev’s Shocking Fate On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leaves Loyal Fans Devastated https://t.co/jTJd1MUnfo 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News [Video]Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News

Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

How Alex Karev's Storyline Concluded on' Grey's Anatomy' | THR News [Video]How Alex Karev's Storyline Concluded on' Grey's Anatomy' | THR News

No new footage of the original series regular was included in Thursday's episode, which revealed how Alex Karev's storyline concluded.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.