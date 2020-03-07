21 Cruise Ship Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Global  

Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press conference Friday afternoon that 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship just off the California coast tested positive for coronavirus.
21 people on cruise ship that visited Hawaii have tested positive for the coronavirus

Twenty-one people onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Cruise Ship With Coronavirus Patients Reportedly ‘Not Given Advance Notice’ of Pence Announcement on Positive Tests

Vice President *Mike Pence* announced at today's coronavirus press conference that 21 people aboard...
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus and the ship will be brought to a..

