SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX – Shortly after the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor announced they’d pulled out of the annual South By Southwest music festival, the Austin-based event has been canceled.

According to a statement on the official SXSW website, the coronavirus is to blame.

