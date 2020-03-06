Global  

All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast.

Andria Borba reports.

(3-6-20)
Passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four...
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Grand Princess Cruise Ship Awaits Coronavirus Results as California Braces

More than 3,500 people are aboard the ship, which will dock at a noncommercial port this weekend....
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SFGateBBC NewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.com



Biter45

Rhonda RT @CNN: “Quarantining people on a ship is a bad idea.” @drsanjaygupta responds to President Trump saying he wants passengers aboard the t… 6 seconds ago

ha_harding

Harriet Harding RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Pence says 21 people aboard the #GrandPrincess tested positive for #coronavirus: 19 crew and 2 passengers. O… 6 seconds ago

matrix____

matrix California cruise passengers await virus test results aboard the Grand Princess：Los AngelesTimes https://t.co/B1FhGRCrxg 10 seconds ago

ssmunsell

Suzanne Munsell RT @markberman: The thousands of people aboard the Grand Princess found out some of them had tested positive for coronavirus the same time… 17 seconds ago

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @GeorgeForeman: Love, best wishes and Prayers to all the passengers aboard The “Grand Princess” most of what we can do is to let you kn… 37 seconds ago

CNN

CNN “Quarantining people on a ship is a bad idea.” @drsanjaygupta responds to President Trump saying he wants passenge… https://t.co/DsLmHrZHVR 39 seconds ago

GeorgeForeman

George Foreman Love, best wishes and Prayers to all the passengers aboard The “Grand Princess” most of what we can do is to let y… https://t.co/LURf5WVUDs 59 seconds ago


CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 20:57Published

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus [Video]Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published

