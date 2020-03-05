Global  

KC Roos women's basketball team wins league championship

Kansas City Roos women's basketball won its first ever regular-season conference championship.
BASKETBALL TEAM HAS THE FIRSTCHANCE TO WIN ACHAMPIONSHIP IN THE WAC.pIT CAME DOWN TO THE FINMINUTES.IT WAS TIED AT 53-53.THEY TAKE THE LEAD, UP BY TWOEVERY LOOSE BALL.GOES ALL THE WAY FOR THE LAY UP.KANSAS CITY TAKES A FOUR-POINTLEAD.ADDING LEE HAD 12.SHE SEALS THE VICTORY WITH THISSTEEL.THEY SCORE THE FINAL EIGHTPOINTS.KANSAS CITY WINS ITS FIRST EVERREGULAR SEASON CONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIP.A MAJOR SEASON AS THE NETS WERECUT DOWN, 61-53.12-3 ANY -- IN THE WAC.THE COACH SAYS THEY PRACTICEDFOR THIS.




drm69

Dwayne Martin Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/hGEj5OLstl 4 hours ago

westfamomaha

westfamomaha RT @KCStar: Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/WiDuinrtwh 18 hours ago

Jayhawk_Linda

Linda Ellis Sims Congratulations @coachjacie !! Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won… https://t.co/ON7WHcC9WE 1 day ago

rooyost

David Yost RT @SportsDailyKC: Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/7xojtXNVUV 1 day ago

SportsDailyKC

Sports Daily KC Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/id8a4j6V5y 1 day ago

kmbc

KMBC KC Roos women's basketball team wins league championship https://t.co/qjuhgAnJ5j 2 days ago

KCStar

The Kansas City Star Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/WiDuinrtwh 2 days ago

SportsDailyKC

Sports Daily KC Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team envisioned a league championship, then won it https://t.co/7xojtXNVUV 2 days ago


