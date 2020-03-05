KC Roos women's basketball team wins league championship

BASKETBALL TEAM HAS THE FIRSTCHANCE TO WIN ACHAMPIONSHIP IN THE WAC.pIT CAME DOWN TO THE FINMINUTES.IT WAS TIED AT 53-53.THEY TAKE THE LEAD, UP BY TWOEVERY LOOSE BALL.GOES ALL THE WAY FOR THE LAY UP.KANSAS CITY TAKES A FOUR-POINTLEAD.ADDING LEE HAD 12.SHE SEALS THE VICTORY WITH THISSTEEL.THEY SCORE THE FINAL EIGHTPOINTS.KANSAS CITY WINS ITS FIRST EVERREGULAR SEASON CONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIP.A MAJOR SEASON AS THE NETS WERECUT DOWN, 61-53.12-3 ANY -- IN THE WAC.THE COACH SAYS THEY PRACTICEDFOR THIS.