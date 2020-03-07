Multiple levels of government respond to Coronavirus

We've been talking a lot about the coronavirus recently -- and for good reason.

News continues to develop regarding this outbreak... and this morning we have updates for you from every level of government... from the president... to the indiana governor... and county health officials.

Let's first take a wider look at the outbreak and it's impact on the nation.

According to data compiled by johns hopkins... there have been more than a hundred thousand confirmed covid-19 cases.

Now... covid-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More than half of these people -- 55-thousand -- have recovered.

More than 34-hundred people have died from the disease including 14-people in the united states.

Meanwhile... the world health organization is asking leaders around the globe to do all they can to stop the spread of the virus.

In the u-s... that means working on a vaccine... and getting more test kits out!

Friday... president donald trump signed an 8-point-3 billion dollar emergency spending bill.

That money will be used to find a vaccine.

That's been the response at the national level... now to the state.

Just yesterday... indiana governor eric holcomb declared a public health emergency.

The governor says this is to make sure all levels of government and agencies are working together.

At a press conference friday... health officials confirmed the first presumptive positive covid-19 case in the state.

They say the patient is from marion county... and had recently visited boston, massachusetts.

Officials say the patient is under quarantine... and the centers for disease control and prevention is working on a final confirmation.

In illinois... there have been 5-confirmed cases of covid-19.

At least 2 of the 5 patients have recovered... accoring to health officials.

Illinois started testing for the virus last month and was the first state to do so on its own.

Governor j-b pritzker is encouraging more hospitals to follow suit by offering more testing.

The illinois department of public health even launched a hotline to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

That number is 1-800 8-8-9 39-31.

That brings us back home to the wabash valley where -- thankfully -- there have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

But -- health officials in vigo county say we should be prepared and expect that there will be cases here.

Not long after the the governor and state health officials held a press conference... vigo county leaders held their own.

Members of the vigo county health department... county commissioners... first responders... indiana state university representatives... and union hospital leaders gave updates during the press conference.

They are all part of what the county is calling a "joint information center" -- or -- the j-i-c.

This is to keep everyone working together should there be local covid-19 cases.

Now... if there are local cases... you can find them here.

This is the health department's page on the vigo county government website.

00:55:48,10 "each day we're going to post on our web page before four p-m.

And it's going to be a daily update on all of the organizations that we talked about and even more, and it's just going to be what they think the public needs to know that day."

All of this is -- of course -- impacting local hospitals.

Starting monday... both union a regional hospitals will start screening visitiors for covid-19.

Again -- this is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Patients at these facilities are limited to "two" designated visitors.

You may also find limited entrances at these hospitals.

1:01:29 - :44 marc keilman, union hospital "if they are a visitor that screens positive we are going to ask that they not visit the facility that day.

If they are a patient and they're coming to us for care, we're absolutely going to care for them.

We want to make sure everybody's safe."

Greene county general hospital in linton is also increasing visitor restrictions.

It is limiting access inside the hospital outside normal business hours.

It is also restricting vistors under the age of 18.

Also this morning... we want to remind you about some things you can do to protect yourself.

Avoid touching your eyes... nose... and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20-seconds.

You can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol.

The c-d-c does "not" recommend healthy people wear face masks.

Stay home if you are sick -- except to get medical care.

If you fear you have the virus... health officials encourage you to "call head" before going to the doctor or hospital.

This will allow the facility to prepare.

This is a developing story.

We will have more on this on news 10 nightwatch.

In the meantime... you can find indepth coverage at