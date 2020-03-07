Ranveer Singh recreates '83' World Cup winning moment 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published Ranveer Singh recreates '83' World Cup winning moment Actor Ranveer Singh shared a new still from his upcoming film '83'. In the picture Ranveer can be seen lifting 1983 World Cup trophy recreating Kapil Dev's life most iconic moment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this