Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns

Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns

Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns

Erik Prince is the brother of Education Secretary and billionaire Betsy DeVos.

He&apos;s also a sometimes unofficial advisor to President Trump.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups

WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.