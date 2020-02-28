Global  

Candidates Hit Campaign Trail

Candidates Hit Campaign Trail
Candidates Hit Campaign Trail

IT'S NOW A TWO MAN MATCH UPWITH THEIR FOCUS ONMICHIGAN.

GARRETT HAAKEREPORTS.At a rally in Chicago today,Bernie Sanders RippingBiden's record on everythingfrom Trade to the Iraq warOne of us voted for thatwar.

That was Joe Biden.(Booo) one of us led theopposition to that war.

Thatwas Bernie Sanders.

(Cheers)The Vermont Senator showinghe may be trailing Biden,but can still draw a massivecrowd - with 15,000 packingGrant Park.But the real battle is onthe lake's opposite shore,in Michigan, with 125delegates at stake onTuesday.

Sanders won it in2016, and needs to do soagain to slow Biden'smomentum.There Biden has deployed hisnewest surrogate, formerrival Amy Klobuchar in GrandRapids.

SOT KLOBUCHAR INGRAND RAPIDS Join mesupporting joe biden, we aregoing to winthis!

Biden opening aspending advantage overSanders ,with $12 million dollars onads in upcoming stateshoping to blunt Sanders'attacks.Negative ads will only helpDonald Trump.

It's time webring our party together.A message he amplified onthe trail today in St.Louis: BIDEN:.

At this mostperilous moment winningmeansuniting America not sewingmore division and anger.GET READY TO FEEL A LITTL




