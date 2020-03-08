Section basketball highlights part two

Great season.

In des moines, kaleb gillock á kimt news back to section hoops, in double a doveráeyota hopes to pull off yet anotehr upset as they faced top seeded caledonia.

Noah king is one of the best players in the state... this is why..

He scores a lot.

Warriors up big in the first half.

Dover eyota has a star in brady williams..

Lob over the defense and the finish at the rim as the eagles look to get back in it.

Then it's logan riley then spin... the miss but williams on the run get's the putback to go.

Caledonia keeps their run going, austin klug from downtown adds three more points to the warrior total.

As caledonia ends the eagles season, doveráeyota they'll face stewie or pine island.

Panthers riding a couple of upsets into this matchup..

Five footer is good from johnny bauer.

Will tschetter through two defenders... smooth like cheddar... tigers hold the early lead.

Stewie has some other key playmakers..

Nolan stier with the steal... he take it the other end and finish it for the layup... he dropped a career high 29 points.

He'd do it one more time..

Picks his pocket and it's smooth sailing to the rim.

Stewartville wins it 71 to 59, they'll face caledonia in the finals.

It's been a banner season for blooming praire but grand meadow was looking to put an end to the awesome blossoms. top seeded blossoms taking on the fifth seeded superlarks.

We pick up the action in the second half, gabe hagen could not be stopped in the paint gets the and one... bp up by as much as 12 in the game.

Then it's hagen dishes it out to kaden thomas for the three and he sinks it... blooming prairie is all fired up as they look to put it away.

But don't count out the superlarks just yet, from the baseline ethan lane hits the triple and grand meadow cuts the deficit, they're back in.

Two seconds left bp up by three thomas needs to hit the free throw to ice it.

He misses it, desparation shot for ben kraft just misses... and blooming prairie survives to advance to the hayfield looking to meet bp in the finals, facing last year's runner up in randolph.

Vikings with an 8á0 run to start the second half..freshman isaac matti hits the three and hayfield is gaining the momentum.

They'd hold the lead until this... rocket's aj weidner with a three of his own and he's feeling it as well..

We're all tied.

Little separation in the second but luke dudycha to ethan slaathaug clutch three by the junior will help put it away.

We have a rivalry game in the 1áa finals.

Hayfield will meet blooming prairie thursday