6th annual chocolate affair hosted on Saturday, proceeds benefit educational programs in Kern County

SIXTH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE AFFAIRHOSTED BY THE UNITED WAY OF KERNCOUNTY..

AND WHATSWEETER THAN CHOCOLATE AND AROOM FULL FO APPLE DONATINGFOR.

GOOD CAUSE TO CHILDREN INNEED TODAY I WAS ABLE TO SPEAKWITH SERVAERAL ATTENDEES AND WHOSHARE THE IMPORTANCE FOTHE EVENT.UNITED WAY OF KERN COUNTYFOCUSES PROVIDING ABETTER QUALITY OF LIFE FOR THEPEOPLE OF KERN COUNTY THROUGHEDUCATION, HEALTH AND FINANCIALSTABILITY..TONIGHT'S FUNDRAISER EVENT THECHOCOLATEAFFAIR FUNDS WILL GO TOWARDSEDUCATION- AND TONIGHT THEYARE HONORING COLLEGE HEIGHTSELEMENTARYS "KIDS WITH APURPOSE, THE GENTLEMAN CLUB"-FOR THEIR WORKSOT: KE'MONI CHAMBERS/ MEMBEROF THE GENTLEMAN CLUBI LIKE MOST ABOUT THE CLUB ISHOW THEY ARE TEACHING USHOW TO TREAT OTHER PEOPLE THEWAY THEY WOULD LIKE TO BETREATED AND TO RESPECT PEOPLE.THE GENTLEMAN CLUBS TEACHESYOUNG MEN LIKE KEMONICHAMBERS HOW TO DRESS, LIFESKILLS, AND HOW TO CONDUCTTHEMSELVES LIKE GENTLEMEN.TONIGHT THE GROUP OF YOUNG GENTSWERE ABLE TO SHARE WITH THEAUDIENCE THEIR EXPERIENCE ANDHOW IMPORTANT IT HAS BEEN FORTHEM.

SOT: MARI PEREZ-DOWLING/CEO OF UNITED WAY OFKERN COUNTYFOR EXAMPLE THIS GROUP OF KIDSWERE GETTING F'S ANDGETTING SENT TO THE DEANS OFFICEFOR ISSUES..

BUTHANKS TO THIS PROGRAM WE ARENOW SEEING THEM BEHAVE ASGENTLEMAN AND WE ARE SEEINGTHEIR GRADES GO FROM C-DS TOB'S.THE EVENT WAS FILLED WITHCHOCOLATE IN EVERY CORNERFROM CANDIES, CAKES AND EVENCHOCOLATE BEER ALL FOR A GOODCAUSE- THE 50 PLUS YEAR OLDORGANIZATION UNITED KERN WAYSAYS EACH DONATION HAS AND WILLIMPACT A CHILDS LIFE.SOT: GABRIEL ALVAREZ/MARKETI NGMANAGER FOR UNITED WAYTHE PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO SEETHEIR MONEY IN ACTION- WHENTHEY GIVE AND WE ARE OUT THEREIN THE TRENCHES- YOU CAN SEE ASWELL- WE ARE SERVING THECOMMUNITY.THE ORGANIZERS SAYS THEY DO NOTHAVE AN EXACT GOAL THEYWOULD LIKE TO RAISE BUT AREGRATEFUL FOR EACH DOLLAR...IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BECOMEINVOLVED OR LEARN MOREABOUT UNITED KERN WAY BE SURE TOHEAD TO TURN TO 23 DOTCOM..(NAT POP) HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TOEND THE SHOW..THIS ENDING ONLY CHANNEL 23 ABC.GOODNIGHT..FOR NOW IN BAKERSFIELD LEZLAGOODEN 23ABC NEWS CONNECTINGYOU.IF YOU WANT TO BE MORE INVOLVEDIN YOUR COMMUNITY, HERE