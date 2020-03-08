Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police.

David Doyle reports.
They came to stage a march of solidarity against violence on International Women's Day.

But instead women's rights activists in Kyrgyzstan were themselves attacked, before dozens were detained by police.

The protesters were gathered in one of the capital Bishkek's squares on Sunday (March 8) when masked men, some of whom wore traditional Kyrgyz white felt hats, attacked and tore apart their banners.

This woman says eggs where thrown at them and they were physically assaulted.

The men left when police arrived but the ordeal was not over.

Officers then detained around 50 activists, mostly women.

It was unclear what charges they could face; the Bishkek police department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Citing multiple cases of forced marriage and domestic violence, activists say women's rights are deteriorating in the former Soviet republic amid a resurgence of right-wing ideology.



