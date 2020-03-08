Global  

Boris Johnson explains absence during floods

Boris Johnson has visited the flood-hit Worcestershire town of Bewdley.

Reporters asked the prime minister if his visit had come two weeks too late.

Mr Johnson said he did not want to divert emergency services from their work: "It's all too easy for a prime minister to come to a place in the middle of an emergency.

It's not so easy, frankly, for the emergency services".

Report by Jonesia.

