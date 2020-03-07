Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Five-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing at least four

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
SBS - Published Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.comWales OnlineAl JazeeraNews24Deutsche WelleReutersUSATODAY.com


China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

raquelaberakiki

Raquela Berakiki RT @DanielNewman: Jesus!! How bad can your luck get?!? At least 10 dead after hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses in China htt… 25 seconds ago

drugbunnytwit

drugbunny I can't help but wonder if #China was trying to stop #coronavirus information from being leaked. Or is this the way… https://t.co/ipq1Bbwc84 52 seconds ago

_Sm1ttyjr

Jr RT @csinut1: A hotel collapses as it's used for quarantine of virus?!?! China the real nefarious country we must keep eyes on not so much R… 1 minute ago

alabamamangreg

Deplorable Redneck!⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @OANN: #Update: Chinese Hotel Collapse Leaves At Least 10 Dead, 23 Missing https://t.co/PEyQsjjpiK #OANN https://t.co/wEEA0gX41Y 2 minutes ago

mikeo159

#MAGA IN THE 316 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: WTH is going on in China? Hotel Used to Quarantine Victims Exposed to Coronavirus Collapses in China, Dozens Missing.… 2 minutes ago

boyscout1966

dean connors RT @standardnews: More than 20 people remain missing https://t.co/0M2LrWHMor 8 minutes ago

BoazDuane

DuaneBoaz RT @KingAJ40: Not Clear on what caused the collapse?🤪 Are you guys serious? We all know China is a communist country & I bet I could guess… 9 minutes ago

yehgitz

Jamie McK, PhD Quarantine hotel collapses in China, leaving 10 dead - CNN https://t.co/fHXWInBLX5 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Chinese hotel collapses [Video]Chinese hotel collapses

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.