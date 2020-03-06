Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls

Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:56s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls

Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls

How can one show have so many waifus?!

Join Ashley as he counts down the series that are iconic for having a variety of top tier and beloved female characters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls

How can one show have so many waifus?!

Join Ashley as he counts down the series that are iconic for having a variety of top tier and beloved female characters, such as "My Hero Academia", "Neon Genesis Evangelion", "We Never Learn, "KonoSuba", "High School DxD", "Sword Art Online", "Food Wars" and many more.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pan121_tadeo

Gabriel Tadeo Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls https://t.co/M6SHIBeuTY via @YouTube 2 hours ago

hup333

hup Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls - YouTube - https://t.co/f65qWVLGmD on @youtube 4 hours ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 10 Anime With The Best Girls https://t.co/kzp1be6LP8 via @YouTube 4 hours ago

SonGokuVA

ღSon Goku VAღ RT @CuteWaveHero: 2 best girls that I love playing and rping as...I think Uraraka one of the best anime girls with her revolve and how her… 2 days ago

DoodleDumbass

Doodle_Dumbass In no order, these are my greatest fears. 1. VSCO Girls 2. Chalk 3. Babies 4. Anime So if I come across an anime… https://t.co/SnyoLpO6Yv 2 days ago

yancypart2

Yancy @SocialNomadRach I was into anime with lots of action... until I read Ore Monogatari!! Now the majority of my diet… https://t.co/PJWxYBlkkE 2 days ago

ninu_akku

Ninu Wow just met those anime best friend tropes... There were two girls and one girl is a airhead girl with talent who… https://t.co/htB6as3rJh 3 days ago

purepaIette

danielle 🍊🌸 anyway the next time 3hz decides to make another original anime with an all girls main cast someone @ me bc that’s… https://t.co/29oONrd22g 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Spring Break Episodes [Video]Top 10 Best Spring Break Episodes

Grab your bikini and beach bag because we’re heading south to watch these spring break episodes. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite TV show episodes that feature memorable spring..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:00Published

Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of the 2000s [Video]Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of the 2000s

It’s time to experience some nostalgia with the best Disney Channel original movies of the 2000s. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable DCOMS that premiered between 2000 and 2009.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.