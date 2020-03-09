How travelers stay healthy as coronavirus spreads

Thecoronavirus."TONIGHT, WE ARE ALSOLEARNING THE PATIENTTRAVELED ON AN AMTRAKTRAIN FROM CHICAGO TOST.

LOUIS ON MARCHFOURTH.SO WE WANTED TO KNWHAT TRANSPORTATIONHUBS ARE DOING TO KEEPPEOPLE HEALTHY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ JOINS US LIVEFROM UNION STATIONWITH THAT ANSWER.WELL HERE IN KANSASCITYAMTRAK SAYS THEY AREINCREASING THE AMOUNTOF TIMES THEIR TRAINSAND STATION AREAS GETCLEANED--THEY'RE NOT THE ONLYONES.IN THE SKIES TRAVELERSARE HEEDING THERECOMMENDATIONS FROMPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS.Amber spiller/Lives KCMOtravelingback from Houston/A lot more people carriedhand sanitizer and wipesdown the seat and you knowthe tray in front of them.IT'S SOMETHING MIGUELMORALES ALSO NOTICEDON HIS FLIGHT BACK TOKANSAS CITY FROM SANANTONIO.Miguel Morales/Lives in Olathetraveling back from San Antonio/you could just see people whohad like hand wipes and stufffor telling their kids to washtheir hands, which is what youshould always do.

I'm just, Imean, I'm sorry, it took a virusto get people to wash theirhands.THERE ARE SEVERALREMINDERS TO DO THATAROUND K-C-I.SINCE THE CORONAVIRUSBEGAN TO SPREAD IN THEU-S--THE AIRPORT'S CUSTODIALSTAFF HAVE STEPPED UPTHEIR EFFORTS TO CLEANAND DISINFECT THE AREASAROUND RESTROOMS ANDOUTSIDE SECURITY.AIRLINES ARE DOING THESAME.Yasmeen Salaam/Works for DeltaAirline/we make sure as an operationthat we're taking thenecessary precautions tomake sure that everything'swiped down from top tobottom, making sure that thepassengers understand thatwhen they come on theaircraft, the front of theaircraftalthough you may not be infirst class, is pristine as intheback of the aircraftWITH KANSAS ANDMISSOURI LOGGING THEIRFIRST CONFIRMED CASECORONAVIRUS THISWEEKEND THE MESSAGEFROM AUTHORITIESREMAINS NOT TO PANIC.Miguel Morales/Lives in Olathetraveling back from San Antonio/do what you can to protectyourself Do what you can toprotect other people be kindbe understanding about youknow not everyone can affoface masks or wiping theirhands but everybody canwash so that's the numberone thing you can do is washyour hands.NOW IF YOU PLAN TOTRAVEL ON A GREYHOUNDBUS--AS OF TODAY, THERE ARENO CANCELLATIONS.BUT THE BUS LINE ISSUSPENDING ANY FEES IFYOU NEED TO CHANGEYOUR PLANS.LIVE AT UNION STATION.ANDRES GUTIERREZ.

41ACTION NEWSTRUMAN MEDICALCENTERS ARE PREPAREDTO TREAT CORONAVIRUSPATIENTS.THEY RELEASED ASTATEMENT SAYING INPART:"WHILE COVID-19 IS A NEWHEALTH CONCERN, T-M-C'SINFECTION PREVENTIONTEAM HAS HAD PRACTICEBUILDING ITS RESPONSEWHILE PREPARING FORHEALTH THREATS SUCH ASSWINE FLU, EBOLA, ANDZIKA.WE ALSO REACHED OUTTO ADVENT HEALTH.THIS WAS PART OF THEIRRESPONSE:"WE HAVE A TASK FORCEDEDICATED TO PREPARIFOR COVID-19.WE'RE REGULARLYCOMMUNICATING WITH THEJOHNSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT, KANSASDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND ENVIRONMENT, ANDCENTERS FOR DISEASECONTROL ANDPREVENTION