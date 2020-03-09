Global  

FCA Replay March 6, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of March 6, 2020, include an FCA investment in a new Kokomo Engine Plant, the Ram 1500 gets snowplow capability for 2021, some new safety options unveiled for the 2021 Ram ProMaster and Alfa Romeo returns to its legendary roots with a new, limited-edition Giulia GTA model.
