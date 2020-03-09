Coronavirus: S Jaishankar meets kin of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met family members of students stranded in iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister, who was in Srinagar, interacted with the kin of the stranded students and assured them that the government would evacuate all Indians from Iran.

Family members of the students requested the government to bring back their children at the earliest.

