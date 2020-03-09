Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide
A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov.
The New York City suburb of Scarsdale closed its public schools after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, and more cities are facing similar closures as the number of coronavirus cases in..