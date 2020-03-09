Suspected rocket hits Afghan president inauguration 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published Suspected rocket hits Afghan president inauguration Unknown militants are believed to have attempted to attack the re-election inauguration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, but the rockets fell outside the event and the damage is still being assessed. 0

