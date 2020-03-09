Global  

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day.

The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final official engagement before they quit royal life.
Harry and Meghan in last official engagement before Megxit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to make their final official appearance as senior royals...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their very first appearance in months at the 2020 Endeavour Fund...
Just Jared - Published


Ksiezna_blog

Księżna Kate Blog PL RT @theroyaleditor: I'm reading Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals via the Standard app https://t.co/yI4Yr10hwX 2 minutes ago

CityNewsYEG

CityNews Edmonton Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals Monday when they appear with Q… https://t.co/UQokIJyNnL 7 minutes ago

MarieZom

Marie Zom Meghan and Harry make last royal appearance via @RTENewsNow https://t.co/zMYNv00HzF 10 minutes ago

taraheritage

@taraheritage #Harry & #Meghan #Sussex make their last official appearance. Beautiful & yet so sad as they are giving up duty & s… https://t.co/isHXBQZjXr 22 minutes ago

CityNewsMTL

CityNews Montreal Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals Monday when they appear with Q… https://t.co/Hh05d15OD1 23 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Their Last Official Appearance As Ro... https://t.co/ib5KkQ5uIJ via @YouTube 27 minutes ago

stuffandplayx

gilbertalgordo711 RT @NBCNightlyNews: Today, Harry and Meghan will perform their last official royal engagement surrounded by Harry's immediate family, marki… 31 minutes ago

CityNewsWPG

CityNews Winnipeg Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals Monday when they appear with Q… https://t.co/UvGzp2alDG 34 minutes ago


The Royal Family depart Westminster Abbey [Video]The Royal Family depart Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finish their final official engagement as Royals. They joined the Queen and senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 05:00Published

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit [Video]UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

Britain&apos;s top royals came together on Monday at London&apos;s Westminster Abbey in what was the last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

