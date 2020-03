Trading Paused On NYSE Monday Morning After Stocks Drop 7 Percent 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:30s - Published Monday morning's plunge followed similar falls in Europe. Monday morning's plunge followed similar falls in Europe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trading Paused On NYSE Monday Morning After Stocks Drop 7 Percent NOW AT NOON A WILD RIDE ONWALL STREET STOCK MARKETPLUNGE IN THE MORNING AFTEROIL MARKETS TOOK A DIVE ANDINVESTOR WORSE I HAD.GOOD AFTERNOON, AIM JIMDONOVAN.I'M JANELLE BURRELL.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" ATNOON.HALT TRIGGERED AFTER STOCKSDROPPED BY 7% A TOOL MEANT TOBE BREAK-IN HUGE SELL OFF.THIS MORNING'S PLUNGEFOLLOWED SIMILAR FAULTS INEUROPE, FIGHT AMONG MAJORCRUDE PRODUCING COUNTRIES ISJOLTING INVESTORS, WHO AREALREADY ON EDGE ABOUT THEWIDENING ECONOMIC IMPACT OFTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.CBS NEWS BUSINESS ANALYST JILLSCHLESSINGER SAYS INVESTREMEMBERS REACT TO GO FEARS.Reporter: WHAT WE ARESEEING IS INVESTORS TRYINGQUANTIFY WHAT WILL THIS VIEDOWS TO ECONOMIC GROWTH, NOTJUST IN CHINA BUT THROUGHOUTTHE REST OF THE WORLD.WE ARE WORRIED WE HEAR NEWCASE IT IS MUST US ANXIOUS.THEN YOU SEE THE MARKET GODOWN IT, MAKES YOU ANXIOUS,ALL OF THIS TOGETHER REAL CANI LEAD TO EMOTIONAL RESPONSE,AS ALWAYS, I LIKE TO REMINDFOLKS LOOK, THIS HOPEFULLYPASS.WELL INVESTORS TYPICALLYWELCOME LOWER ENERGY COSTS,BUT THE ABRUPT PLUNGE ANDINCREASING CASES OFCORONAVIRUS ARE RATTLING THEMARKET.SO HERE IS WHERE WE ARESTANDING IN TRADING, THE DOW





