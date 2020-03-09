Global  

Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference ahead of the team's Premier League game against Manchester City on March 11.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.
