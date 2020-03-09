Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference ahead of the team's Premier League game against Manchester City on March 11. Midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.