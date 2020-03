Time Change Can Throw Off Body Clocks

THAT FIRST WEEK AFTER WE"SPRINGFORWARD" BY RESETTING OURCLOCKS FOR DAYLIGHT SAVINGTIME CAN REALLY WREACK HAVOCWITH OUR SLEEP.YOU MIGHT ALSO HAVE A LITTLEMORE TROUBLE THAN USUALGETTING THE KIDS UP AND OFFTO SCHOOL TODAY.

THAT'SBECAUSE THE TIME CHANGE CANTHROW OFF OUR BODY CLOCKS... AND FOR SOME, IT CANHAVE MORE SERIOUS HEALTHCONSEQUENCES.SPRING FORWARD... FALL BACK.IF THE TWICE YEARLY HURDLEOF ADJUSTING YOUR BODY ANDCLOCKS TO DAYLIGHT SAVINGTIME... AND BACK... FILLSYOU WITH DREAD... YOU'RE NOTALONE.BUT IT'S MORE THAN JUSTMENTAL..

SCIENCE SHOWS ITTAKES A PHYSICALTOLL."Heart attacks occur at ahigher rate during thatMonday morning and alsothroughout that week//////blood pressure goes up.There are also safetyconsequences such as caraccidents, especially deadlycar accidents occur at ahigher rate." AND THERE ARELESS SERIOUS BUT STILLNOTICEABLE CONSEQUENCES LIKEFATIGUE... AND JUSTGENERALLY FEELING OUT OFWHACK.SO WHAT DO WE DO?

TRY EATINGDINNER AN HOUR EARLIER.

ANDGOING TO BED EARLY TOO-MAKING SURE TO DIM LIGHTSINCLUDING SCREENS... AND GET A GOOD DOSE OFBRIGHT LIGHT IN THE MORNING."The same tips apply tochildren and I thinkparticularly to teenagerswhose biological clock isalready delayed and so theyare a population that wouldeven suffer more from thismoving this time forward inthe spring." MULTIPLE STATESHAVE LEGISLATION IN VARIOUSSTAGES TO DITCH THE SWITCH.BUT FOR NOW... ONLY ARIZONAAND HAWAII DON'TPARTICIPATE.

... MEANING THEREST ARE LEFT TURNING THECLOCKS AHEAD..

.U-S TERRITORIES- INCLUDINGPUERTO RICO... GUAM...AMERICAN SAMOA...AND THE U-S VIRGIN ISLANDS-ALSO DON'T OBSERVE DAYLIGHTSAVING TIME.

THANKS, INPART, TO AMPLE SUNSHINE YEARROUND.SCIENTISTS FROM THE MEDICAL