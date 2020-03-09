'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:33s - Published 'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News The actor appears in a parody of the latest Bond movie, which sees him playing craps and meeting up with a woman who claims to have special information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this THR TV News 'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News https://t.co/lIOU1hpOsU https://t.co/kJp1LAXhek 24 minutes ago Chuck Duncan RT @Hotchka: #DanielCraig returns to #SNL for an episode that's neither shaken nor stirred. Catch up with video, recap and commentary ans t… 18 hours ago HOTCHKA #DanielCraig returns to #SNL for an episode that's neither shaken nor stirred. Catch up with video, recap and comme… https://t.co/aJ8btpoNiY 23 hours ago