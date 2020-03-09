Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DECLINE.THE DOW PLUMMETTED MORE THAN16-HUNDRED POINTS AMID THE OILPRICE WAR.IT'S ON PACE FOR THE WORST DAYSINCE DECEMBER 2008.OUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR STEVEBUDIN WILL HAVE MORE DETAILS ONTHIS IN OUR UPCOMING FINANCIALFOCUS SEGMENT.YOU MIGHT NOTICE A FEW CHANGES




You Might Like


Tweets about this

momslate

Marla Eckhoff RT @abc15: Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted: https://t.co/CwufySFRq0 #abc15 https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

blueblazez1

blueblazez Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted https://t.co/iw3fCDcdbM 4 hours ago

MagtathMaggie

Maggie Smith RT @kgun9: Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted. https://t.co/s5YOMh6g7o https://t.co/KvNpRHD… 4 hours ago

newsomatic1

newsomatic RT @PIX11News: Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted https://t.co/c1zB3G9kXF https://t.co/5tHj… 5 hours ago

richwithright

Beryl Mordecai-Brown Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted https://t.co/B2Wn4sRRMO 5 hours ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted. https://t.co/s5YOMh6g7o https://t.co/KvNpRHDH62 5 hours ago

NBC26

NBC26 News Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted https://t.co/LElxAfGiYy 5 hours ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted https://t.co/ktDHZW5igV https://t.co/uPbwI6hjMy 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage [Video]Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis [Video]Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.