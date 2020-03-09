Morgan Spector Of "The Plot Against America" Dives Into The New HBO Drama

"The Plot Against America" centers on a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

This six-part re-imagining of history is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name.

Morgan Spector stopped by BUILD to discuss the HBO series.

