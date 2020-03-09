Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their last official royal engagement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life

LONDON (AP) — It’s definitely a farewell. But will it be fond? Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan,...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kikuyukuyu

Norma Battiss Watch "Prince Harry and Meghan Complete Final Engagement as Senior Royals" on YouTube https://t.co/oCSZIUXl1T 45 minutes ago

SiskyTheGreat

Rich4ever Sisky RT @Forbes: Harry and Meghan are in the U.K. to complete a busy schedule of high-profile engagements before their departure from public lif… 4 hours ago

Forbes

Forbes Harry and Meghan are in the U.K. to complete a busy schedule of high-profile engagements before their departure fro… https://t.co/e8sbImZdyD 9 hours ago

Twoget2no

Dina RT @ABCNews4: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will complete their final royal commitment on Monday before heading… 20 hours ago

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will complete their final royal commitment on Monday befo… https://t.co/LQfZKM3Wq1 21 hours ago

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma : Royal SNUB: Meghan Markle's final 'cruel and bitter' move to 'disrespect' Queen exposed: Baby Ar… https://t.co/3ks2IPQaLk 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties [Video]WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as senior members of Britain's Royal Family Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals [Video]Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day. The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.