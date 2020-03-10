Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty
Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
