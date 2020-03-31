Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan’s final Instagram post

Prince Harry and Meghan’s final Instagram post

Prince Harry and Meghan’s final Instagram post

Prince Harry and Meghan have posted for the last time on their Sussex Royal Instagram account as they prepare to step down as senior royals.

Report by Keaneyn.

