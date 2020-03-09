Katy Perry on #BabyCat Wishes: 'I Hope It's a Girl' | Billboard News now < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 00:57s - Published Katy Perry on #BabyCat Wishes: 'I Hope It's a Girl' | Billboard News She let her hopes slip on Sunday (March 8) at the Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 101.9 THE MIX Chicago RT @billboard: .@katyperry shared her #BabyCat wishes during her Australia performance https://t.co/TCooEpi3mw 1 minute ago