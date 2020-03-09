Dr. Drew Pinsky Talks About His Role In The Action-Adventure Movie, 'Final Kill'

Billy Zane, Randy Couture, Ed Morrone, Dr. Drew Pinsky and more star in "Final Kill," an action-packed thriller about a mercenary hired to protect a couple hiding out in Central America from a ruthless crime family.

In his final assignment as a protector, it quickly turns deadly as a group of mafia henchman descend on the tranquil Costa Rican village.

Soon the agent learns that the job is far more than it seems and it will take all of his experience to get them out alive.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"