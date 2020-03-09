Global  

Dallas Elections Administrator Questions Missing Ballots, Awaiting Judge's Decision

The decision whether to reopen the Super Tuesday election results in Dallas County will lie in the hands of a district judge.

Those results are in question after the Elections Administrator noticed that some ballots were missing.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Petitions For Recount [Video]Dallas County Petitions For Recount

An administrator is filing for a recount after voters were impacted in the city.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers [Video]Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers

Florida elections officials are watching the spread of the coronavirus in our state ahead of the Presidential Preference Primary on March 17 in order to make sure fears about the virus don’t disrupt..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

