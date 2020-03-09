Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in Westminster on Commonwealth Day

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in Westminster on Commonwealth Day

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in Westminster on Commonwealth Day

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in Westminster on Commonwealth Day

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds attend a public event in Westminster Abbey during Commonwealth Day (March 9).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.