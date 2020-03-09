France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In an effort to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, the country’s health minister, Olivier Véran, has issued a ban on large gatherings.

Véran made the announcement at a press conference on March 8.

The ban applies to all gatherings of more than 1,000 people and will likely have major consequences for entertainment and sporting events.

A number of exceptions to the ban will be made in the cases of exams, public transportation and demonstrations, as Véran called them “useful to the life of the country.” Although a solid timeline of the ban was not provided, it is believed to extend until April 15.

France, Italy and Germany are currently being hit the hardest by COVID-19 in Europe.

As of now, the number of coronavirus cases in France has risen to 1,126, with 19 confirmed deaths.