UTC is suspending international travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

UTC International Travel Is suspending international travel because of the coronavirus. It includes travel related to teaching, research or grant activity. It also includes internships, conferences and presentations, performances and athletics. Administrators strongly encourage students to rethink personal international travel. If someone is overseas and will be returning in the coming weeks, they ask them to follow all c-d-c guidelines. The university will reimburse employees for expenses associated with an international business trip that has been canceled due to coronavirus.





