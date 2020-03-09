Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UTC International Travel

UTC International Travel

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
UTC International TravelUTC is suspending international travel during the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UTC International Travel

Is suspending international travel because of the coronavirus.

It includes travel related to teaching, research or grant activity.

It also includes internships, conferences and presentations, performances and athletics.

Administrators strongly encourage students to rethink personal international travel.

If someone is overseas and will be returning in the coming weeks, they ask them to follow all c-d-c guidelines.

The university will reimburse employees for expenses associated with an international business trip that has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Doug collins has




You Might Like


Tweets about this

conarck

Ben Conarck Worth noting on this: woman had international travel history. It's been a rough day for FL DOH comms, but we shoul… https://t.co/CFSjA9Okg6 17 seconds ago

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Loudoun County Public Schools Suspend International Travel Due To COVID-19 | New https://t.co/TOIuzij4fw 17 seconds ago

TheBattOnline

The Battalion Texas A&M cancels all university-sponsored international travel between March 16 and May 1. Officials announce Coll… https://t.co/HY5rzDHwBM 18 seconds ago

annika1021

Anna Smith-Chasseuil RT @vermiciouskid: @MatinaStevis @vonderleyen the "fundamental right" of a Moroccan to travel via Turkey to the Greek border in order to se… 25 seconds ago

LegendaryRVA

Legendary Sneaker Boutique RT @NBC12: We hope this might help folks differentiate. Latest on the coronavirus in Virginia >> https://t.co/p0ZY7RYr3x https://t.co/vnY0Y… 34 seconds ago

northway_debbie

💧💛DebbieN RT @BloombergAU: Qantas cuts almost a quarter of its international flights for six months and slashes management pay as the coronavirus out… 42 seconds ago

flmiamigardens

Miami Gardens, FL RT @BrianEntin: Here are the latest coronavirus numbers from the FL Dept. of Health. All Broward cases have no known history of internation… 58 seconds ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond We hope this might help folks differentiate. Latest on the coronavirus in Virginia >> https://t.co/p0ZY7RYr3x https://t.co/vnY0YvYUsy 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.