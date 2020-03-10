Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients

Global  

Hospitals in the Bay Area Monday were preparing to accept any potential cases of COVID-19 that were disembarking the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.Andria Borba reports.

(3-9-2020)
