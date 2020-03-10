Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:59s - Published Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients Hospitals in the Bay Area Monday were preparing to accept any potential cases of COVID-19 that were disembarking the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.Andria Borba reports. (3-9-2020)

San Francisco expecting possible influx of coronavirus cases, hospitals now preparing "surge tents" (Natural News) The Bay Area is now bracing for what authorities are describing as a possible surge of...

