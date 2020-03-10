Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:02s - Published < > Embed
UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

KPIX spoke to epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold of U.C.

Berkeley.

He told us why the handling of the Grand Princess at the Port of Oakland differs from what occurred with the Diamond Princess, whether the ship poses any risk to the Bay Area, and what might happen next at Travis Air for the Californians who will be under quarantine; and what we can expect next with this virus in the Bay Area.

(3-9-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4enoyreveAPP

4enoyreveHQ RT @sfchronicle: Thinking about skipping the game due to #coronavirus concerns? An infectious disease expert and professor at UC Berkeley’s… 2 days ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle Thinking about skipping the game due to #coronavirus concerns? An infectious disease expert and professor at UC Ber… https://t.co/Z32GD6xQmJ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Passengers Disembark Cruise Ship [Video]WEB EXTRA: Passengers Disembark Cruise Ship

Some passengers disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday at the Port of Oakland in California. The cruise ship has been held off the shore of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published

Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community [Video]Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community

UC Berkeley infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold discusses risks presented by coronavirus patients disembarking from Princess cruise ship in Oakland (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.