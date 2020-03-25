Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UPDATE: Coronavirus can last up to 17 days on surfaces

UPDATE: Coronavirus can last up to 17 days on surfaces

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
UPDATE: Coronavirus can last up to 17 days on surfaces

UPDATE: Coronavirus can last up to 17 days on surfaces

ATLANTA — According to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RNA material from the coronavirus can last on some surfaces for longer than previous research has shown.

Experts analyzed the interior of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, and found RNA material from the coronavirus in the cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic passengers that had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 up to 17 days after they had left the cruise.

This evidence was found prior to disinfection of the rooms. The CDC specified in their report that although RNA of the virus was present, it does not mean live virus was still on the surfaces.

It is also unclear whether or not this RNA is infectious.

Commenting on the report, the MIT Technology Review says proper disinfection of surfaces kills traces of the coronavirus on all surfaces.

According to the CDC, cruise ships facilitate viral outbreaks due to the close contact of passengers in close quarters.

The CDC report states that altogether, the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess cruises carried more than 800 COVID-19 cases that resulted in 10 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlsharifiyahPH

الشيماء˚ RT @FIU: #Coronavirus Update 21: FIU student tests positive for COVID-19. It is unlikely that other members of the university community wer… 21 minutes ago

16Ryanhunter

Ryan Hunter RT @JenniferMerode: Belgium coronavirus update: a few days of declining hospital admissions did not = a trend. *Daily admissions hit 434 hi… 40 minutes ago

bergandwilliams

Berg & Williams We've released an additional update on COVID-19 today, summarising a number of smaller measures you may have missed… https://t.co/o67IvmvPji 1 hour ago

orangeone_rac

🇦🇬Mr.Crayola69🇦🇬 RT @KevzPolitics: #UPDATE: Jamaica now has 25 confirmed coronavirus cases - a 6 case increase over the last 2 days; 5 of these cases were i… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.