UPDATE: Coronavirus can last up to 17 days on surfaces

ATLANTA — According to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RNA material from the coronavirus can last on some surfaces for longer than previous research has shown.

Experts analyzed the interior of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, and found RNA material from the coronavirus in the cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic passengers that had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 up to 17 days after they had left the cruise.

This evidence was found prior to disinfection of the rooms. The CDC specified in their report that although RNA of the virus was present, it does not mean live virus was still on the surfaces.

It is also unclear whether or not this RNA is infectious.

Commenting on the report, the MIT Technology Review says proper disinfection of surfaces kills traces of the coronavirus on all surfaces.

According to the CDC, cruise ships facilitate viral outbreaks due to the close contact of passengers in close quarters.

The CDC report states that altogether, the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess cruises carried more than 800 COVID-19 cases that resulted in 10 deaths.