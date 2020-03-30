#UPDATE: Here are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:25s - Published #UPDATE: Here are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend #UPDATE: Here are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho MADELINE WHITE.THERE ARE NOW 310CONFIRMED CASESOF COVID-19 INIDAHO.ADA AND BLAINECOUNTIES WITH THEMAJORITY OF THOSECASES THISEVENING... WITHOVER A HUNDREDEACH.THIS... AS HEALTHOFFICIALS CONFIRM 6TOTAL DEATHS FROMTHE VIRUS...OUT OFOVER 4,700 TESTS INIDAHO...GEM... MALHEUR...AND OWYHEECOUNTIES ALSO SAWTHEIR FIRSTCONFIRMED CASES INRECENT DAYS.





