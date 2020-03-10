study abroad coronavirus

Global  

More than 102-thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world..

And with the virus hitting italy hard, school officials at the university of louisiana lafayette have cancelled a 6 week study abroad trip to florence.

News 1's cassie schirm has more on what this means and how students have been waiting for a final decsion.

Cassie: i spoke to one of the students who was going on the trip to italy before the news broke this afternoon and he says h's been watching the virus spead this week worried that his trip being cancelled currently sick we have 2000 people who have recovered apparently 80have not unfortunately it seems like i's getting worse by the day.

Devin arton is a junior at uli assume that popular travel spots i's only gonna get worse.

I assume i's gonna get worse than before i's getting better he chose to go to italy for study abroad months ago.'m taking three classes there and all three will go towards my major this trip was a big step for the lafayette native.i have never traveled outside the us before 've done a lot of traveling in general mainly just south eastern states so i want to do something nowitaly has been a hot spot for the virus 49 people have died in 24 hours.

This week italy was closed all of its schools and campuses.

Ul officials then decided today to shut down the program for this summer.sot this is something arton was fearful could happen.

"i would feel pretty sad you know 've hyped it up a lot up to this point to go you know 've made a lot of plans for that time frame.

'm making a lot of things to prepare but i wo't be here for six weeks working so it kind of put a damper speedbump on things 've been planning it would ease up things fine naturally i would get refunded and everything of course i would still rather go and just be in a little bit of dept."

Cassie:those students who can no longer go on those trips will be fully refunded and this does not affect the programs in costa rica and england.reporting for news 15 im cassie schirm.

