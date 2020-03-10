|
Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events
|
Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities.
Betty Yu reports.
(3-9-2020)
|
|
|
|
