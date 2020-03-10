Global  

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Upon arrival in Georgia on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who announced later in the afternoon that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the CPAC conference in Maryland last month.
